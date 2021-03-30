When Calls the Heart season 8 ratings make early case for season 9







Given that we’re at the halfway point right now of When Calls the Heart season 8, isn’t this high time to look to the future? We like to think so! That’s especially the case when you look at some of the series’ ratings.

To date, the Hallmark Channel drama is averaging a 0.2 rating in the 18-49 demographic (important for advertising purposes) as well as well as 2.24 million live viewers a week. In the latter measure, season 8 is down less than 7% in the numbers from season 7 — which is fantastic retention. Think about it — in this era, more and more viewers are flocking away from traditional TV and to streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. There are also more and more people watching shows on their DVRs than ever before. With this in mind, any show that keeps at least 85% of its overall audience year-to-year is worthy of celebration.

There is of course no specific timing as to when Hallmark Channel could renew When Calls the Heart, as there are so many factors that they look at. Last year, the announcement was made during the broadcast of the season 7 finale, and they could opt to do something similar here. Given that this is one of the network’s most-discussed original shows, we have to assume that it will be back for more. As a matter of fact, this feels like one of those shows that will get a proper final season whenever the curtain eventually drops.

So while we wouldn’t bank on anything being a 100% certainty in this current era, we’re more than confident about what lies ahead for Hope Valley. There are no reasons for concern with the ratings, and the cast and crew seem to be eager to go back for more. Patience will just be the biggest thing required as we endure a waiting game.

