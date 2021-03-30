Supergirl season 6 episode 2 spoilers: How far will Lena go?







As we prepare for Supergirl season 6 episode 2 next week, it’s important to remember a central question around Lena Luthor. What does she want her legacy to be? She’s a character capable of so much darkness and light, and it comes down to the specific choices that she makes.

We don’t envy the position that she is in as we approach “A Few Good Women.” Her brother Lex is a murderous psychopath, and it certainly makes sense to want him gone as soon as possible. Yet, what is she willing to do in order to make that happen? How much damage could it cause? This is a huge part of this upcoming episode, but so is the emotional state of Alex as she gets pushed to her limit.

Below, we’ve got the full Supergirl season 6 episode 2 synopsis with some additional updates now on what lies ahead:

THE BREAKING POINT – As the stakes with Lex (Jon Cryer) are raised higher than ever before, Lena (Katie McGrath) must decide how far she is willing to go to stop her brother. Meanwhile, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team are faced with a challenge unlike anything they’ve ever dealt with before and it brings Alex (Chyler Leigh) to her breaking point. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardos (#602). Original airdate 4/6/2021.

Because this is the final season, we expect that a big chunk of the story ahead is going to move quickly. It almost has to in order to reach a resolution. We’re hoping for some episodes that are celebratory in nature, and ones that feature Kara and most of her friends coming together after so much strife over the past couple of years.

