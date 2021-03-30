The Flash season 7 episode 6 spoilers: ‘The One with the Nineties’







Next week on The Flash season 7 episode 6, there’s a new installment coming that we’re very excited about. How could we not? It’s about time travel, with an amusing, Groundhog Day style twist. The title here is “The One with the Nineties,” and that immediately makes us think of Friends during its heyday. This is a story that should be fun and totally unique … but are there some larger implications here? Given that The Flash is a show that loves to surprise, we have to think that something will be lurking underneath the surface here.

Below, we’ve got the full The Flash season 7 episode 6 synopsis with some more news all about what lies ahead:

CISCO AND CHESTER GO BACK IN TIME – Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) travel back in time and get stuck in 1998, repeating the same day over and over again. The key to returning home is at Chester’s childhood home but he refuses to visit. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) forges a connection with the speed force. Jeff Byrd directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Emily Palizzi (#706). Original airdate 4/6/2021.

The Cisco/Chester storyline is clearly the one that we’re the most excited about. As for the rest of the story, though, we’re curious on the subject of Iris and the speed force. She’s certainly encountered plenty of strange phenomena as of late, in between the Mirror-verse stuff throughout season 6 and where we are now with this. Let’s just hope that the story continues to build and go down some very interesting roads.

Remember that in general, there are Big Bads that still need to surface and roles for supporting characters that need to be illuminated further. In general, we think that The Flash is off to a solid start this season, at least when it comes to bringing out stories with some comic-book elements.

Related – Check out some other updates all about The Flash right now, including the official casting of Bart Allen

What excites you the most about The Flash season 7 episode 6?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you check that out, remember to also stick around to get some further news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







