Shameless season 11 episode 12 (series finale) spoilers: Frank’s mortality







This week, Showtime has unveiled the first details on Shameless season 11 episode 12 — otherwise known as the series finale. Be prepared to get emotional throughout. While we know this series can be ridiculous, at the same time there is a serious core here. It’s about a dysfunctional family trying to make it in a difficult world, and for most of the Gallaghers, Frank has been a roadblock. He’s never been the most supportive father, and he remains focused on himself through just about every exploit.

Given that William H. Macy’s character has long been the core of this show, we can’t be surprised that the final episode is entitled “Father Frank, Full of Grace.” Below, the Shameless season 11 episode 12 synopsis offers up more news on what lies ahead:

Ian and Mickey shop for furniture for their new place and Kev and V look for a buyer for the Alibi. While Lip settles for a new job, Carl finally finds his calling in a new role on the police force. Debbie plunges into a treacherous world when she meets someone new. Frank comes to terms with his own mortality. Series finale.

Do we wish there was more being set up here? Absolutely so, including whether or not Fiona was going to be returning for the final episode. Granted, we can’t be altogether shocked that she’s not — if you were a producer on Shameless, you’d want to keep this a secret for as long as possible.

Our hope for the series finale is actually rather simple: The story should pay tribute to the past eleven years, while also give us a good update on what the future could hold for some of these characters. We like to imagine these fictional people living their lives, even if we aren’t there to see it.

