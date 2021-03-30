





Is The Resident new tonight on Fox? We know that there’s been a hiatus as of late; are we close to being on the other side of it?

The answer to that aforementioned question is yes; however, we aren’t quite fully there at the moment. The next new episode is still two weeks away, but we do have some brand-new information all about it right now! For example, the title for this episode is “Doors Opening, Doors Closing,” and you can get a few more details as to what lies ahead in the attached synopsis:

A case becomes personal for the staff when Conrad and Bell treat a pregnant woman who is carrying Jake’s (guest star Conrad Ricamora) future adopted child. Upon hearing surprising news from Princess Nadine (guest star Shazi Raja), Devon contemplates the future of his love life. On the heels of meeting The Raptor’s parents, Mina gets a call that causes her to make a bold decision about her future. Meanwhile, Cain grows closer to Rose (guest star Cara Ricketts) and Irving (guest star Tasso Feldman) and Jessica (guest star Jessica Miesel) tie the knot in the all-new “Doors Opening, Doors Closing” spring premiere episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, April 13 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-409) (TV-14 L, V)

The story for Mina is one of the ones we’re the most curious about right now; it’s hard not to be based on what just happened! We know that Barrett Cain is out for revenge, but he’s also started an avalanche of problems that he can’t exactly stop. It seemed as though he was starting to soften at the end of this past episode, but this could be a case of too little, too late for him.

As for everything else, hooray for Irving and Jessica! There’s a lot of dark TV on the air right now, so any TV wedding is a welcome one. (This is the second one on The Resident this season!)

