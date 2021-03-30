Dancing with the Stars renewed for season 30; Tyra Banks returning







After an enormous shake-up leading into season 29, it looks like Dancing with the Stars will be back for a milestone season 30.

ABC officially renewed the ballroom competition for more episodes on Tuesday, and confirmed along with this that Tyra Banks will be returning as host. The same goes for judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli. Len Goodman will also be back, though it’s not entirely clear what role he will play in the proceedings. He missed all of season 29 (save for some recorded video segments) due to the global health crisis.

The controversy surrounding season 29 began when Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were replaced by Banks, who drew mixed reviews in her first foray as host. She did grow more comfortable as the season progressed, but the real success of this show lies with the celebrities. With the right cast and pros choreographing the routines, there can be some fantastic stuff on the dance floor. Last season did have some fantastic contestants, even if it’s starting to get a bit predictable that people in Bachelor Nation have a great chance of winning every time.

There is no premiere date as of yet for Dancing with the Stars 30, but our assumption is that the show will air on Mondays this fall, similar to how it has for the vast majority of its run.

