The Voice season 21: Ariana Grande signs on as coach!







Even though we’re still deep in The Voice season 20, we’re already getting some huge news about Ariana Grande and season 21.

In a new post on Twitter, Grande confirmed that she will be joining John Legend, Kelly Clarkson, and Blake Shelton on the upcoming season of the singing show. She takes the place of Nick Jonas, who is currently on the panel for the spring cycle. (Previously, Gwen Stefani was the coach alongside the aforementioned three for fall cycles.) Grande brings to The Voice a new audience, and this could be a part of what the show needs to continue to haul in new viewers.

To go along with her social-media post, here is what Grande had to say in a statement:

“I’m so honored and excited to join ‘The Voice’ family! I have been a huge fan of the show for such a long time. I can’t wait to go head-to-head with the incredible coaches, get to know these new artists and help to take their craft to the next level.”

Meanwhile, Jenny Groom, Executive Vice President of Unscripted Content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, added the following:

“As an undeniable force in pop music, Ariana’s inimitable success in the music industry is extraordinary … We were thrilled to learn that she is a true fan of ‘The Voice’ and know that this enthusiasm will add to her impact as a dynamic coach. Ariana is a visionary with over a decade of experience in the music industry. Her unmatched vocal skills, creativity and unique expertise on all facets of the industry will make her an invaluable coach to the next generation of artists.”

One of the things that Grande will likely do a great job at is working with younger artists — she knows what it’s like to grow up in the public eye, and also work to stay true to herself amidst an evolving image.

What do you think about Ariana Grande joining The Voice season 21?

What do you think about Ariana Grande joining The Voice season 21?

