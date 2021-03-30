Shameless season 11 episode 11 promo: The path to series finale







Shameless season 11 episode 11 is going to be airing on Showtime this coming weekend, and we can totally tell the finale is near. After all, it looks like Kev and V are moving to Louisville, Ian and Mickey are heading to the West Side, and Lip is still doing what he can in order to sell the Gallagher house. Things are changing in a big way, and they’re changing all at once.

There will probably be a ton of emotional, reflective moments in this episode — but Shameless is still going to be Shameless. This is why we’re getting a story about Carl working parking meters after he’s flunked out at just about every different aspect of the police force already.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the full Shameless season 11 episode 11 synopsis below:

Kev (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) announce their big news. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) has some promising leads on the sale of the house, forcing Debbie (Emma Kenney) to reevaluate her future and why she has a bad romance picker. Mickey (Noel Fisher) and Ian (Cameron Monaghan) try to adjust to life on the West Side. Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) is reassigned to a less-than-glamorous police unit. Liam (Christian Isaiah) reminds Frank what makes him Frank.

Before we get to the end of this episode, we feel like once again, we’re going to see more changes. We do wonder what Frank’s fate at the end of this series is going to be (will he die?), or if it’s possible that Fiona could be coming back at some point. If Emmy Rossum is heading back to the show before the end, the producers are keeping it under a heavy lock and key.

What do you want to see when it comes to Shameless season 11 episode 11?

How do you think the show will come to a close after the next two episodes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you check that out, remember to stick around — there are more updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Showtime.)

