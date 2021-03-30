Big Brother Canada 9: Where are the live feeds? About the downtime







Where are the Big Brother Canada 9 live feeds at? If you’ve got a question on this subject at the moment, we understand fully. The feeds have been out the vast majority of the day, and there have been long outages at various points over the past few days, as well.

We wish that there was a clear explanation for the outages, but it can be one of many things — and we’ll explain some below.

The most common reason for an unexpected feed outage with this show is that there’s some sort of sponsored task — we’ve got a number of big-ticket sponsors this year and there are specialized segments that the producers put on various episodes. Are these frustrating sometimes? Sure, but they keep Big Brother Canada on TV and it’s hard to complain with that in mind. At other points, it may just be due to a segment that they want to save for the show, or logistics that they are trying to work out behind the scenes. There was a long outage after the Invisible HoH Competition, and we wonder if that was them wanting to save some of the aftermath.

If there is a more serious cause for the outages, hopefully Big Brother Canada will confirm that before too long. We understand the concern that something serious may be happening mostly because of what took place last year, but that is the exception rather than the norm. We’ve had long downtimes on the feeds over the years; on paper, nothing is altogether different about today.

What do you think is going on with Big Brother Canada 9 and the live feeds right now?

