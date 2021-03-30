Blue Bloods season 11 episode 10 spoilers: Frank, the Governor’s struggle







We’ve been waiting for a little while now to get some of the first Blue Bloods season 11 episode 10 spoilers — let’s just say we’re happy to have them!

Friday’s “The Common Good” is an episode steeped in politics in a lot of ways, given that Frank Reagan finds himself between a rock and a hard place. He can’t come out and support a new policy because of his ties to the rank and file — yet, he still wants to contribute something privately. How do you do that, and if it’s found out, how do you explain your actions to everyday officers? This is going to be a meaty, complicated story, and that’s the sort of material you probably want to give Tom Selleck at this point.

For specifics on all the other stories you will be seeing pretty soon, check out the full Blue Bloods season 11 episode 10 synopsis:

“The Common Good” –Frank asks Erin to liaise between him and NY Governor Mendez regarding policy reform he privately backs, but can’t publicly support, because it goes against police rank and file. Also, Danny and Baez become enmeshed in the world of competitive gaming when a high-profile video game streamer is murdered, and Eddie and Witten suspect a live-in nanny is being abused after she approaches them on the street for help, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, April 2 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

It’s great to see Eddie have another story separate from a lot of the family, but we’ll admit that at this point, we’re hanging on every word with some of the Danny/Baez stuff. These two characters seemed to dance around the idea of romantic feelings in episode 9 — it’s hard to know if this will ever resurface on the show, but we certainly have some antennae up right now.

