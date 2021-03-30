Bulletproof season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at The CW?







Following tonight’s finale on The CW, can you expect a Bulletproof season 4 renewal? Or, is the more likely scenario that the series is canceled? As is often the case, we’ll spend some time in this article breaking that down.

Let’s begin, though, by sharing a dose of some good news: There is another season officially greenlit already in the UK. Does this mean that The CW will pick up up? There is no guarantee of that at present, but there’s a lot to be optimistic about here. We’re talking about a network that loves to acquire international series as stopgaps for some of their own programming — it’s a low-cost alternative to having to find more original shows, and there often are audiences that find these shows and enjoy them.

When you look at the ratings for Bulletproof season 3 alone, it’s clear that there is a lot to like here! The numbers are up from where they were in season 2, with the one drawback being that it is a much smaller episode order. The network is basically using Bulletproof as a fill-in during an All American hiatus. We’ll hope for something a little bit longer the next go-around, but one of the things about British television is that there’s less pressure to adhere to any sort of specific standard. There’s so much more of a tendency for producers and writers to have more so in the stories they want to tell — at least in terms of the length.

As for when a Bulletproof season 4 could premiere (provided that it’s brought across the Atlantic again), odds are we will be waiting a good while. If we’re lucky, The CW will debut it at some point in the spring or summer of 2022. It really comes down to when there is a whole in their programming lineup that they desperately need to fill.

What do you want to see when it comes to a Bulletproof season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







