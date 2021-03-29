Is Black Lightning new tonight on The CW? New ‘Painkiller’ details







Is Black Lightning new tonight on The CW? We of course are coming into what’s next excited; how could we not? The show’s putting a lot of stock in its proposed Painkiller spin-off, so much that you are getting a full backdoor pilot. These aren’t easy to execute, especially in a final season already dealing with a global health crisis and a lot that is on its plate.

Unfortunately, you won’t be seeing said backdoor pilot tonight — instead, you are stuck waiting until Monday, April 12. We know that the next two weeks are going to be tough; while you wait, be sure to check out the synopsis for what’s to come below:

PAINKILLER – Khalil Payne (Jordan Calloway) is a young man ridden with the guilt of his troubled past from his former life in Freeland City, where, as a super-enhanced killing machine known as Painkiller, he was both a member of Tobias Whale’s gang and a weapon of Agent Odell and the shadowy ASA. After attempting to bury the darker, devastatingly lethal Painkiller part of his persona, Khalil has distanced himself away from everyone he knows and loves in a new city, Akashic Valley, in order to find peace… but peace never comes easy for men with pasts like Khalil Payne and Painkiller. As his violent, destructive history crashes his idyllic new beginning, Khalil is thrusted back into action with a new mission – bring justice where he once gave out punishment – but to do that, he will first have to deal with and harness his darker side, Painkiller. The episode was written and directed by Salim Akil (#407). Original airdate 4/12/2021.

As you would imagine, there’s a lot that is going to be going on this hour, and there basically has to be. You need to establish Khalil’s story in a way that makes him a suitable lead, and you also need to show what makes this world slightly different from Black Lightning itself. After it debuts, The CW will likely gauge its audience and the episode’s performance in order to determine if it gets greenlit for another season.

