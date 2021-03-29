Is All Rise new tonight on CBS? Season 2 episode count and more







Is All Rise new tonight on CBS? We know that we’ve endured somewhat of a hiatus already with this show, so is it finally over?

Unfortunately … it’s not. It’s also going to continue for a little while longer. there is no installment on the network tonight and for the time being, the plan is for it to return with season 2 episode 11 on Monday, April 12. There isn’t all that much info out there on this episode yet — we hoped that something would be available as of this writing, but that has turned out to not be the case. Maybe that will change by this time next week? Fingers crossed.

In case you’re wondering how much more of the season there is to go, there’s actually a rather large amount. According to a recent report from TVLine, there are 17 episodes being produced for this season, and that the cast and crew are currently in episode 15.

The news that is more important within that aforementioned article is this: The firing of show creator Greg Spottiswood amidst allegations of racism and cultivating a hostile work environment. Co-showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence will take over for the remainder of this season, but it remains to be seen what the show’s future will hold. CBS has not announced a renewal decision for All Rise or many other programs that they have on their schedule; we’d expect them to do that for a good chunk of their schedule at some point over the month of May.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see precisely what the future holds.

