The Bachelorette spoilers: Will Katie Thurston, Michelle Young travel?







In the event that you did not, work is already being done on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette — and there is a lot to be excited about! We’ve got a chance to see a potentially-fun journey with a likable lead, and we hope that the show will do some work to correct the glaring problems of Matt James’ season of the franchise.

Now that we’ve spelled that out, let’s pose a question related to something viewers clearly missed with Bachelor Nation over the past year: Travel. Will that change at all for Katie’s season, where contestants are able to visit places outside of their filming bubble?

We understand that there are reasons to hope for a change, especially with vaccines becoming increasingly prominent. Yet, we’re not quite there just yet. While The Bachelorette is probably eager to get back to showing different locations and having traditional hometown dates, safety has to come first. Not enough people are vaccinated yet, and we have a hard time thinking that the show will want to take any risks for Katie this spring.

As for Michelle Young’s season later this year, we’re not sure that a decision is made there. While we still don’t think that production will do much international travel, they may consider more of their options. With safety as a priority, though, we don’t think the show will truly resume its normal operations for quite some time still. Tayshia Adams’ season was a great reminder that you can do some great stuff and tell a fantastic love story without all of the bells and whistles.

What do you want to see from Katie and Michelle’s seasons of The Bachelorette?

