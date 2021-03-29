Is All American new tonight on The CW? New season 3 ‘Testify’ spoilers







Is All American new tonight on The CW? If you are eager to get a sense of that, plus a look towards the future, we’ve got it all within!

Unfortunately, the hiatus for the football drama is continuing for a little while longer. There is no new installment tonight, and we still have a couple of weeks to go until we’re back in action! As of right now, the show is scheduled to return on Monday, April 12, and it was revealed this past week that the title for this episode is “Testify.”

Below, we’ve got the full All American season 3 episode 9 synopsis with some additional updates all about what the future holds:

MAKING THE RIGHT CHOICE – Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is upset with Olivia (Samantha Logan), which leaves him to face some difficult truths of his own. Olivia makes things even worse, leaving Billy (Taye Diggs), Laura (Monet Mazur) and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) worried. Billy is in search of a kicker and holds school tryouts and is surprised at who the number one candidate turns out to be. Meanwhile, Montes (guest star Alexandra Barreto) gives Asher (Cody Christian) a tough choice about his football career and Coop (Bre-Z) makes a decision about school after talking with her mom. Greta Onieogou and Karimah Westbrook also star. Ryan Zargoza directed the episode written by Robert D. Doty & Micah Cyrus (#309). Original airdate 4/12/2021.

This is going to be one of those episodes that is stuffed full of content, and we certainly understand the high stakes after what we went through when the show was last on. We have to figure out where things are going to go in terms of the football season, but also some key relationships. We are very much curious to see the path ahead for Spencer and Olivia!

