Blue Bloods season 11 spoilers: A tease for more Danny & Baez







We always have fun talking about Danny and Baez on Blue Bloods, but who knew we’d be speaking about them in the context we now are?

On this past episode, the show referenced the idea of feelings between the detectives in a more direct way than they ever have, as both admitted that it was “awkward” talking about their love lives with each other. This does not guarantee that they are about to become a couple, but it isn’t too big of a shock that there is something lingering underneath the surface. The two have saved each other’s lives, spent countless days together, and have an acute understanding of who each other is. We’ve also seen Baez at family dinner before, and while that wasn’t in a romantic context, we nonetheless think that it’s meaningful.

So while we can’t speak to where things are going to be going from here, we can share a behind-the-scenes photo of Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez working together! The image below comes courtesy of executive producer Siobhan Byrne O’Connor, as it shows the two characters in the interrogation room doing much of what they do best. This photo is from episode 15, which should be the penultimate one of the season. Since Blue Bloods is ending the season with a two-hour finale in May, this episode will probably be the first hour you watch.

Is it possible that some Danny – Baez feelings will be addressed again before the season ends? We’re hoping for at least something, but we are also not expecting anything too big. This is not a show that tends to move relationships forward quickly, and there would be a lot of complications to a relationship here. It could interrupt their partnership, and in the past, Danny has struggled with moving forward after losing Linda.

Related – Check out what’s coming on Friday’s Blue Bloods

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 11 moving forward for Danny and Baez?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siobhan Byrne O’Connor (@siobhanbyrne_oconnor)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







