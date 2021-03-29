When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 7: Elizabeth, Nathan fear for Ned







Hallmark Channel has revealed the full When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 7 promo, and there is certainly some cause of concern. If you love the character of Ned, you obviously have to be worried about what’s set to happen to him. He’s in the infirmary, and this promo makes it clear that everyone in Hope Valley is concerned for him.

Regardless of if you are Team Nathan or Team Lucas, it feels like both of these characters are going to have their fair share of moments with Elizabeth. It isn’t so much about romance here, though, as it is care. They’re concerned for Ned, and they certainly want to make sure that Erin Krakow’s character is cared for in this difficult time. Nathan makes a comment at the end of the promo that shows exactly how much he cares for Elizabeth, and we view that as yet another reminder that he is far from out of the picture here. We certainly believe that he’s going to still do his part to show that he loves her, and this makes the love triangle far from over.

We’ve said this a few times over, but we hope that whoever Elizabeth doesn’t pick has an opportunity to move forward and find happiness of their own. This isn’t one of those situations where there is a bad choice in the mix; Lucas and Nathan are both great men, just in different ways.

For the time being, though, making sure Ned is okay is top priority. It has to be, as we’re talking about a beloved member of Hope Valley — the town is great because of the people, and they all contribute something towards making it feel all the more special.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 7?

Have any particular hopes for Elizabeth? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







