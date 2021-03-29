Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 12 spoilers: ‘Sign O’ the Times’







Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 12 is set to air on Thursday, April 15, and there’s a little bit of good and bad news mixed in here. While “Sign O’ the Times” sounds like a compelling hour of TV, we should also note that it’s still focusing on the virus. We know that there are a lot of people out there who are eager to move past this as a plot point, but it doesn’t seem like the writers are going to be avoiding it in the near future.

Is this strategy controversial? Sure, but the same can be said for almost everything this season. Think about some of the other twists, whether it be the Jackson/Jo “relationship” or the Meredith beach scenes — which are cool from a nostalgia standpoint, but we do want to see her around other characters eventually.

For our preview of Thursday’s episode, including the return of Lexie, watch what we’ve got below! Once you do that, subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube! We have more update there and we don’t want you to miss them.

For a few more specifics about this episode itself, take a look at the Grey’s Anatomy season 17 episode 12 synopsis below:

“Sign O’ the Times” – Maggie is preoccupied with Winston while trying to treat a patient wounded in the Seattle protests. Meanwhile, Levi is tested by an emergency, and the doctors struggle to treat a patient who doesn’t believe in COVID on “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, APRIL 15 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

For those of you who are reading this and are a bit younger, this title is not a reference to the Harry Styles song “Sign of the Times” — it’s instead by the legendary Prince. (If you didn’t know, every episode of Grey’s is named after a song, and often tie into the episode in some thematic fashion.)

