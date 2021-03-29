Is Linda Hunt leaving NCIS: Los Angeles? Where is Hetty now?







Is Linda Hunt leaving NCIS: Los Angeles after being there for so many years? At the moment, we understand if you’re worried for Hetty. She’s barely been seen as of late save for video messages, and it’s clear that the show is missing her.

Yet, the situation surrounding Hunt is a little bit complicated, and also understandable given the state of things in the real world right now. It’s a little bit similar in a way to what NCIS proper is going through right now with David McCallum (Ducky). At 75 years old, Hunt is the oldest member of the NCIS: Los Angeles cast, and with that in mind, the crew and producers have to be even more mindful of how they use her amidst the global health crisis. Keeping her away from set is a safety measure as much as anything; they’re still finding ways to include her remotely, but it remains to be seen how many more appearances she will have moving into a potential season 13.

If the show is renewed and filming kicks off this summer, we are optimistic that there will be a greater number of appearances for Hetty. She’s a beloved character, and we think that everyone who works on this show is well aware of that. With that being said, we have a hard time imagining that we’ll start seeing Linda in every single episode once more. Even before the virus, the actress was only appearing in a certain percentage of the show’s episodes.

Do we worry long-term that Hetty will retire? Certainly so, especially given the larger role that Nell has leading the team at the moment. Yet, our hope here when the dust settles is that she will always have a role with the team; she’s been a fantastic mentor to so many agents and there’s something missing without her.

