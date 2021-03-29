Better Call Saul season 6 filming: Villains behind the scenes!







In the event that you did not know already, production on Better Call Saul season 6 is underway! The series will return (hopefully) within the next year, and by and large the producers are keeping their cards close to the vest as to what you can expect.

So while we are in the midst of this super-long list, we’re happy to get whatever update we can. In a new post on Twitter below, you can see Don Eladio, Juan Bolsa, and Lalo Salamanca. How can you not be excited about this? We’ve got here three notorious characters, and of course we’re interested in seeing what sort of trouble they cause. Lalo really established himself in season 5 as a significant force to be reckoned with, and that scene that we saw with him and Kim has to be considered one of the best that we had throughout all of season 5.

For some Better Call Saul villains, we imagine that season 6 will allow for a sort of resolution. For everyone else, meanwhile, their stories will continue in Breaking Bad. As compelling as a villain like Lalo may be, we’re not going to pretend that we’re more excited for his future than Kim Wexler’s. Her status remains the biggest question mark given that there’s so much emotional investment that we’ve had in her story so far.

So when could we get some actual video footage for what lies ahead? Probably not for a good while still. With filming still fairly early on, we have to imagine that it will be late summer/early fall, at least, before AMC starts to share some substantial content.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6?

Just three cool, terrifying dudes. pic.twitter.com/BKrPQvuZpd — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) March 27, 2021

