Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 8: Zoey’s 30th birthday!







Now that Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is back on NBC, do you want more news on season 2 episode 8? Let’s just say it’s about a celebration … or at least it should be. Zoey is turning 30!

It goes without saying that this is an extremely important milestone for just about anyone out there. It’s an opportunity in order to look back at your past three decades, while also working to figure out that the next thirty are going to look like. She has a lot to think about, mostly because of the relationships that she has. We’ve seen a romantic journey-of-sorts for her throughout this, starting with some of her decisions with Max. Where she ends up by the end of this season, however, remains very much to-be-determined. Maybe this will be the episode where she starts to figure it out a little bit more.

Want to get some other news on what lies ahead? Below, we’ve got the full Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 episode 8 synopsis:

04/04/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Sunday) : It’s Zoey’s 30th birthday, but before she can celebrate properly she must confront her unresolved feelings for the men in her life. TV-14

So what else are we hoping for beyond this episode? For starters, it would be nice to get some sort of season 3 renewal prior to this batch of episodes wrapping up! We know that production on this and many other shows has been very-much difficult, and we’d love for there to be an opportunity for a show like this to have a sense of normalcy later this year. Of course, we imagine that “normal” within the Zoey’s world is very-much different from almost anywhere else and that’s totally cool.

