The Walking Dead season 10 episode 22 (finale): Negan’s present, future







Next week on The Walking Dead season 10 episode 22, you’re going to have the chance to see the finale — or, the “finale.” It’s hard to know to call this.

Originally, episode 16 was meant to be the end of this season, and it was written more in mind to be some sort of dramatic send-off to the season. Episode 22, meanwhile, is merely the end of the bonus episodes that AMC ordered to help get us through the health crisis. There is a season 11 coming that will feel a little larger in scale, but we’ll have to wait a while in order to see it.

So what will make this upcoming episode shine? The title of “Here’s Negan” in some ways spells it out — this is the origin story some of you may have wanted. You’ll have a chance to learn more about who he was so many years ago, but then also who he wants to be.

For more insight, check out The Walking Dead season 10 episode 22 synopsis:

With Maggie back at Alexandria, Carol takes Negan on a journey, hoping to minimize the increasing tension. There, Negan has too much time to self-reflect and comes to a conclusion about his future.

It is pretty easy to refer to Negan as a complicated character. He’s done a number of things that are beyond redemption, but we’ve come to realize over time that we aren’t really the judge of that. It’s going to come down more to what Maggie, Carol, and others want — are they going to trust him to be a part of their world moving forward? We don’t expect everything to be tied up within this episode, but we should at least get a larger sense of it.

Related – Be sure to get some other news on The Walking Dead right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Walking Dead season 10 episode 22?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stick around — there are a number of other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







