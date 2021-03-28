The Blacklist season 8 episode 12: Will Megan Boone’s Liz save Cooper?







As we prepare for The Blacklist season 8 episode 12 to arrive on NBC this Friday, there are obviously many things to wonder — and a lot of them revolve around Cooper.

In some of the previews you’ve seen already for “Rakitin,” we know that Harold is going to be targeted courtesy of the Man from the East and the people under his employ — the title Blacklister included. It’s possible his life is in grave danger.

Is there someone out there capable of rescuing him? For the sake of this article, we think there are a few different people to talk through as possibilities…

Liz – If there was ever a time for Megan Boone to return to the series, this is almost certainly it. As much as she may want revenge on Reddington, we also don’t think that she wants Cooper to die. He’s been a mentor and a friend to her! She could save him and also continue her mission.

Reddington – This is the most obvious one, since James Spader’s character is the reason why Cooper is in so much danger in the first place. However, there is a danger to him doing this in that he could run the risk of exposing his place in everything. This is why he’s wanted to be diplomatic in all of this, as he’s trying to walk a very thin, delicate line.

Park – This is an interesting one for a very-simple reason: She owes Reddington based on what happened earlier this season. If there ever a chance for that debt to be repaid, this is going to be it. We think that she’d obviously want to help Cooper anyway, but maybe it happens now in slightly more untoward means…

What do you want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 8 episode 12?

