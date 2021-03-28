When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 7 spoilers: A health scare!







When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 7 is poised to arrive on Hallmark Channel next week, and there’s a lot to worry about here. This episode is entitled “Before My Very Eyes,” and it seems as like one important person in Hope Valley will suffer a life-altering event. Let’s just hope that it’s one they can recover from.

To get a few more details about what you can expect here, be sure to check out the full When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 7 synopsis below:

A health scare has everyone in Hope Valley worried about one of their own. Nathan is finally going to get Allie’s adoption finalized. Lucas starts to become suspicious of Christopher’s behavior.

So what are we the most excited about with this episode? Probably the big event in Nathan’s life, given that this is clearly something that he wants to take on. We know that he will do his best to take care of her, and it’s the only storyline in here that we feel good will have some sort of happy ending. As for the rest, Lucas’ suspicions of Christopher make us suspicious of where things are going to end.

So what’s going on when it comes to Elizabeth and her love life? Of course, that is something that we’re always expecting to get an update on, and we’re sure that it will be sprinkled in here in some shape or form. This is fundamental to what When Calls the Heart is as a show, and that is especially the case during a season like this. Almost the entirety of the story has been themed around the love triangle; we’ll have to wait and see if that changes.

