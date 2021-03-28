Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight? New Callen, Anna scoop







Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? We of course have a number of things to get through here, but let’s start with sharing an answer.

Luckily, what we’ve got for you within this article is good news! There is a new installment coming to the network tonight, and this one looks to be an especially-meaty one when it comes to Chris O’Donnell’s character of Callen. He’s in the midst of a pretty significant challenge right now when it comes to his relationship with Anna — he wants to be able to trust her, let alone get on one knee in order to propose. Doing so, though, is not going to be a particularly easy thing given what she’s done already and the people she’s working with. Maybe it’s all a means to an end when it comes to taking down Katya, but it’s a challenge.

Speaking in a new interview with TVInsider, here is some of what O’Donnell had to say about where his character’s head is at — let alone some of what you can expect from here:

“It’s been hard enough for Callen to get himself to the point where he is ready to take the next step in life. He’s clearly in love with Anna and feels the time is right [to marry]. Unfortunately, the carpet has been pulled out from under him. He’s discovering he might not know the real Anna or [be able to] trust her … [For now, though,] he has to put these questions aside and take care of the business at hand.”

Where is this story going to conclude? That’s something we will have to wait and see on, but our hope is that eventually, Callen will be able to get down on one knee and things can be worked out fully with Anna. We know that it’s going to be a process, but there is still a lot of story left this season!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now, including more details on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles coming up?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around for some additional news. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







