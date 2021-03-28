Outlander season 6 preview: Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe set stage







Leading into tonight’s new Men in Kilts episode on Starz, the network delivered on their Outlander season 6 promise. After all, we saw a nice little glimpse into what’s ahead!

While the preview was billed in advance as a sneak peek, we’d consider it more to be a behind-the-scenes featurette. After all, in this the likes of Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, and the rest of the cast did their part to discuss what could be coming up next. With the arrival of the Christie family to Fraser’s Ridge, there is an opportunity to dive a little bit more into Jamie’s past. Meanwhile, there are multiple characters working to find their place now at the Ridge — everyone is a little bit more settled, or at least they are when it comes to the time period and the place.

As for drama, rest assured there will be plenty of that to unsettle everyone! For most of this season there will be chances to see new conflicts emerge, especially as turmoil arises within the Revolutionary War. We are building towards some big, dramatic stuff here, and with some new characters, there is a chance for the world to be mixed up yet again. This will be an action-packed season, though really, it will bend genres and styles in the way the show often does.

While the preview didn’t feature any one particular scene, it was nice to see the cast and crew back to work amidst this incredibly difficult time. They are putting safety first, and our hope is that we will see new episodes either later this year or early next. For now, the priority is that everyone can focus on filming — we’re sure that along the way, Starz will drop a few new tidbits.

What do you want to see on Outlander season 6 based on this preview?

