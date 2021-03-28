Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: Who won Veto in Invisible HoH?







This week on the Big Brother Canada 9 live feeds, we are technically experiencing a pretty different environment than usual. After all, we are experiencing the Invisible HoH week! No one technically knows who has the power, but a lot of people suspect it is Victoria.

Earlier today, Austin and Breydon were officially nominated, and it’s a reminder that Victoria is still holding onto what they tried to pull back during Kiefer’s HoH. She has therefore sided more with the Sunsetters for now, which makes some sense though she’s going to need to pick up allies in order to have a chance.

Joining the nominees in the Veto today were Rohan, Victoria (who is able to play because of the twist this week), and Tychon — and Rohan won the Veto! After the fact Rohan apologized to the nominees for winning it, noting that he just got paranoid since he didn’t know if he’d be a replacement or not. He’s already told Austin/Breydon that he doesn’t plan on using it, which could be a mistake since it’d force Victoria to go after Tina or Tera. Yet, Rohan probably realizes that the other one of Austin/Breydon would go anyone and he doesn’t want to make enemies at this point.

Will Austin go versus Breydon? Probably, but it’s still early in the week and her being angry about the situation could lead to some fireworks — we just don’t know how willing she’s going to be to campaign against her best friend in the house.

