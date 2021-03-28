Saturday Night Live cold open: Snatched, Vaxed, or Waxed game show







This weekend’s Saturday Night Live was the first in several weeks, and when you think about that alone, you had to expect big things from the cold open. Go ahead and add to this now the presence of Maya Rudolph as the host. While we don’t often see the person hosting the episode lead it off, this is a slightly different situation here! We’re talking about an iconic former cast member who is more than capable of kicking a show off right.

So what did SNL decide ultimately to do this go-around? Think in terms of kicking off the episode with something a little bit different. It’s not often that we see the show kick off with some sort of game-show spoof, but that’s what we had here. Rudolph hosted a game show entitled Snatched, Vaxed, or Waxed, which for the most part explains itself.

