Yellowstone season 4: Are we nearing a big trailer reveal?







As we get closer and closer to the summer, that means one thing for Yellowstone fans — a chance to get excited about season 4! There is no premiere date out there as of yet, but we’re sure that an official announcement will be coming soon.

For the sake of this article now, there is one specific question we are wondering: Are we getting closer to a trailer coming out? Is that something that we can realistically hope for? It’s been a long time now since the season 3 finale and because of the cliffhanger, waiting this time around feels more like torture than ever before.

Unfortunately, we’re probably going to be waiting a while to get this trailer, even if we wish it was here sooner rather than later. The trailer for season 3 was revealed this past May and if that becomes a trend, that suggests that we’ll be getting a first look at season 4 at some point in a little over a month. This is provided that the new season premieres in June, which makes a good bit of sense given that this is when the ratings tend to be the best.

It’s going to be really curious seeing what the producers choose to include in a season 4 trailer — given that the lives of many Duttons were in danger at the end of season 3, what can you include that isn’t some sort of big spoiler? We think that most of them will somehow survive (the show does need to have a cast, after all!), but how they do and if at least one person dies is a mystery that could last for a while.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Yellowstone season 4?

