Shameless season 11 episode 11 spoilers: The last before series finale







It goes without saying that Shameless season 11 episode 11 is going to be hugely significant. How can it not be all things considered? This is the last episode before the series finale, and we’ll have officially reached the end of an enormous era. This is one of the most important shows in the history of Showtime, and it did enough to stand on its own rather than be a carbon-copy of the UK counterpart.

Unfortunately, Showtime is being a little more hush-hush about this upcoming episode than they’ve been with some other ones as of late. So what do we know about it? Not all that much other than the title: “The Fickle Lady is Calling It Quits.” That is both specific and also abstract, and we imagine that it will mean a lot in terms of the story.

What this title also hints to us is that what happens in this weekend’s “DNR” is so significant that the network doesn’t want to give too much away in advance. This means that we’ll be adding to this preview once we watch this weekend’s new episode with some more context.

As for what we can say right now with confidence, it’s simply this: There are a lot of loose ends that need to be tied up here! We don’t really know how the producers can pay off over a decade worth of storytelling in just two different episodes, but we’re excited to see them try.

