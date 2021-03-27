Grey’s Anatomy season 17: After Chyler Leigh, are more shocks coming?







On the next new episode of Grey’s Anatomy season 17, you will see the return of Chyler Leigh as Lexie Grey! This is not something that we ever imagined one year ago, but we’ve seen already that this is the year where the impossible happens.

So could more impossible things transpire moving forward? Based on what Camilla Luddington (Jo) had to say in a recent interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, that does seem to be the case:

“This season [fans will] know has been wild, because we had McDreamy back the first episode … I’m telling everyone to watch live because we have so many crazy unexpected people coming back that you wouldn’t imagine.”

Want to watch our most-recent Grey’s Anatomy review now? Then be sure to check it out below! Once you do, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube — we post updates after every installment.

We wish that there was a way to know who else could be coming — after Lexie, we imagine that Mark (Eric Dane) would be pretty high on some most-wanted lists. The list doesn’t have to be limited to dead characters, though — Cristina seems like a long-shot given some of Sandra Oh’s past comments, but never say never right? We also wonder if there is a way to get either Alex (Justin Chambers) or Izzie (Katherine Heigl) back, but they also feel a little bit long-shots. There would also need to be a tangible reason why some of these characters would come back; there has to be a message that they would bring to Meredith Grey at the beach.

There are still a number of episodes to go on Grey’s Anatomy — with that, maybe we’ll have a chance to get a surprise every episode or two from here on out.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Grey’s Anatomy right now!

Who else do you want to see on Grey’s Anatomy season 17 moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates on the way that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







