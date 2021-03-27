Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: The Invisible HoH’s nominations







The nomination ceremony has come and gone within the Big Brother Canada 9 house, and this is absolutely the weirdest one we’ve seen.

So what’s going on here? Well, nobody knows for 100% certainty who the HoH is other than the HoH themselves, and that means that they can make moves under a relative cloud of secrecy. Of course, most in the house right now seem to believe that it is Victoria, just as we do from the outside looking in.

Austin and Breydon are now on the block, and we can somewhat chart how this all came to pass. These two, plus Kyle and Rohan, all pushed for Victoria to go on the block as a replacement nominee during Kiefer’s Head of Household. That makes them in her eyes more expendable than Jed, Tychon, or Beth. It’s a risk keeping those three in the game, but our guess is that she wants to split up this duo and then find a way to work with some stragglers. (Victoria has tried to pin this HoH on Beth, who some people are at least entertaining as a possibility.)

Victoria’s biggest flaw in all of this is that she seems convinced that she’s doing a good job of keeping this secret, even when she really isn’t and a lot of people are aware of it. Also, she’s a threat now that she’s won so much, so early. Kiefer seems like a possible replacement nominee for her, though some of the Sunsetters think it could be either Rohan or Tera. Victoria’s a tad unpredictable, but we’d argue that whoever the replacement is, she’ll make sure it’s someone who won’t go home. She wants this duo split up.

