Blue Bloods season 11 episode 10 promo: Does Frank need a fixer?







Blue Bloods season 11 episode 10 is poised to arrive on CBS next week — so what are we going to be seeing throughout? Other than the title (in “The Common Good”), CBS hadn’t released a whole lot of information prior to last night.

With that being said, though, things are starting to now change. In the promo below, you can at least get somewhat of a sense of what is going on here thematically as Frank is facing a major crisis with the police. Too many officers are getting free reign to do what they want, and it’s leading to a situation where Erin may have to push for potential prosecution and more conflict could start between her and the rest of the family. It’s a part of Frank’s job to protect the rank and file, and he won’t want the reputation of the entire NYPD to be tarnished by the actions of a few.

Could bringing in a fixer work to stop some of the problems? Frank seems to at least think that it’s possible. Otherwise, why would he even ask this question?

Beyond this story, we’re of course curious to see what remnants are going to be left over from what we saw tonight. The relationship between Danny and Baez is certainly a curious talking point now. For the longest time, it was our assumption that the writers weren’t fully going to embrace the idea of the two of them together. After last night, though, things are starting to become a little more murky. There’s no guarantee that they will become a couple, but clearly, they are not comfortable talking about their love lives with each other for a reason.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Blue Bloods, including a discussion about Gormley’s future

What do you most want to see when it comes to Blue Bloods season 11 episode 10?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts and hopes in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to stick around — there are other updates ahead that you do not want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







