Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, March 27?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know that it has been a few weeks since a new episode graced the airwaves, so there are probably a lot of people out there starting to get a little bit antsy.

Luckily, this is where we come in bearing some good news! After a lengthy hiatus the sketch show is back on the air tonight, and it is actually with the first of three new episodes airing over the next few weeks. This is the one we’re honestly the most excited for, given that it features Maya Rudolph as the host. We’re always going to be a fan of alumni coming back to studio 8H, and that is especially the case when you’re talking about one of the best alumni of the past couple of decades. Rudolph’s been around the show a lot already this season playing Kamala Harris, but it will be nice to see her get to see some other stuff, as well.

The musical guest for tonight’s episode is going to be Jack Harlow — we can’t speak too much to his music, but we’re interested in learning more about him.

It goes without saying that we’ll probably get a Kamala sketch in this episode, but beyond that, there are still a lot of major question marks as to what she will bring to the table tonight. If this was a different era we’d probably get a lot of other former cast members showing up to support her. Because we are still in the global health crisis, that’s a little more unlikely — our hope is that by this fall, we will be able to see SNL start to look and feel a little more normal.

