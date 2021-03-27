Saturday Night Live: Maya Rudolph, Jack Harlow expectations







This weekend marks a new episode of Saturday Night Live featuring Maya Rudolph and Jack Harlow. Isn’t it easy to be excited about this?

Ultimately, this episode has been a long time coming. Ever since the actress starting making appearances on the show as Kamala Harris, we felt like it was only a matter of time before she was given the reigns to a full episode. It’s now happening! Maya is fantastic, and we have zero reason to think that this will be anything other than an amazing episode.

Of course, it goes without saying that we are expecting Rudolph to play the current Vice President at some point during this episode. Honestly, it’d be strange if we didn’t see that happen. We would also imagine that a few other great Maya characters will also be surfacing — it’s our hope personally that we get to see another appearance as Beyonce, though we have a hard time knowing what sort of reason there would be to bring that impersonation back.

The best thing about Rudolph is simply her willingness to go for anything — she’s not afraid of playing big, bold characters in pursuit of a laugh, and we have a good feeling that we’ll see a lot of this over the course of the episode. She also knows so many other cast members well and this should aid the entire episode — that bond she’s got with them will probably make it easier to come up with sketches.

Typically, almost any show hosted by a former cast member is going to be fantastic — the only reason we probably don’t see this more is because SNL needs to keep people on their toes. There’s something fun about pleasant surprises when a great host comes in out of nowhere, but sometimes, it’s just nice to have some comedy comfort food. You know entering tonight’s episode that it’s going to be super-funny, so it’s hard to have anything to worry about.

