Is Blue Bloods season 11 setting Danny and Baez up to be a couple?







Is Blue Bloods season 11 pondering over the idea of Danny and Baez as a couple? For a long time, we wondered if the show was going to move in this direction. Donnie Wahlberg and Marisa Ramirez’s characters clearly care a lot about each other, but the writers have been careful to not make a big leap here. Also, the show already has one pair of partners-turned-lovers in Jamie and Eddie, and you don’t want to hit the same notes time and time again.

With all of that being said, Friday night’s “For Whom the Bell Tolls” really pushed the Danny/Baez story in a romantic direction for than any episode we’ve seen in some time. At times, it was uncomfortable — take Danny interrogating Baez and asking her if she was intimate with the man found dead outside her home. He wasn’t trying to pry, but rather prep her for a possible interview with Internal Affairs.

Yet, it was Danny who ended up helping to save Baez when she was attacked later on in the episode, and once the case was wrapped, she admitted that she was hesitant to tell him that she was dating. Why? She indicated that it would be “awkward.” Danny, meanwhile, said he felt the same way. If it is “awkward” for each person to tell the other that they’re dating, doesn’t that imply that there are some feelings here? That’s at least our read on the situation. Or, at the very least, there’s a fear that the other person may have feelings and they don’t want to hurt each other.

There’s a great case to be made for Danny and Baez being together: They know everything about each other, have good chemistry, and Baez has already met the family! On the flip side, though, we love their partnership — we know with the way this show works that if they start dating, they may not be able to work cases together in the same capacity.

