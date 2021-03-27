Is Robert Clohessy, Sid Gormley leaving Blue Bloods in season 11?







Is Robert Clohessy leaving Blue Bloods, and his character of Sid Gormley, after the events of tonight’s Blue Bloods episode? The installment certainly made us worried.

For a good chunk of the episode, it was clear that the character was in bad shape. He was struggling at his job and showing signs of severe mental stress. It’s one of the reasons why Frank wanted him to undergo therapy, and everyone else in his office (including Baker and Garrett) decided to do their part. They recognized that it’s always good to seek help.

In the end, though, we learned through this episode that Gormley recently suffered a devastating personal loss, and it’s one that he hasn’t had the time or the space to heal from. Now, Frank wants to give him the opportunity to do just that. Tom Selleck’s character made it clear that Gormley will be gone for a while. Unfortunately, we also learned that Gormley has not reached out to the therapist yet.

So could Robert Clohessy be leaving the series? We have a hard time seeing that, given that he, Baker, and Garrett are a key part of what this show is. It feels like the Commissioner’s Office would be incomplete without him. Yet, the writers still have to find a way to pay this story off over time and bringing him back right away would be counterintuitive to that.

As for what else we saw tonight…

We’ve seen Maria Baez encounter quite a few hurdles on Blue Bloods season 11 over the years, but tonight’s episode was another level. What happened when a man turned up dead at her home, and it was a man she was recently seeing romantically? That’s something that she and Danny had to figure out — and luckily, she did find a way to be safe … but it was a close call.

What did you think about the events of Blue Bloods season 11 episode 9, and do you think Sid Gormley is leaving?

