Magnum PI season 3 episode 11: Is Icepick dead?







Tonight on Magnum PI, we knew that there was a chance for some emotional stuff from start to finish. We just didn’t know where it’d come from.

As it turns out, we got ourselves all choked-up courtesy of Icepick. Rick had a longstanding and deep relationship with the guy, who was very sick and also imprisoned. The character struggled with Icepick’s condition, and ultimately did everything that he could to get closure. It just didn’t happen. Icepick died close to the end of the episode, but he did leave behind a video message. With that Rick was able to find a sense of peace — as did Corbin Bernsen’s character, who proclaimed that after so many years, he was finally free.

While Icepick was not a fixture through every episode of the show, he did have a strong recurring presence — it helped greatly that an accomplished actor like Corbin took on the role.

It didn’t take all that long for news on the character’s passing to spread. By the end of the episode, Rick and TC had clued in both Magnum and Higgins and the three shared a collective toast in his honor. There’s also a new drink on the menu named after him!

As for what else transpired in this episode, Higgins had to wrestle with why she was so upset about infidelity being a key part of their latest case. It wasn’t because of some personal history with cheating; instead, it was because of a sense of guilt she felt being with Ethan. She wondered if she was betraying a part of her own past, or that she was meant to be grieving forever. This is where Magnum stepped up and was a good friend to her. We’ve said it before and we’ll continue to — we would love the idea of Magnum and Higgins together someday. It just doesn’t have to be something that is rushed along and more than anything, the friendship between these characters is paramount to the series’ success.

Related – Check out more news on the next new Magnum PI episode

What did you think about the events of Magnum PI season 3 episode 11?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around — there are other updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







