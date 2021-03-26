The Irregulars season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?







Following its premiere today on Netflix, can you expect The Irregulars season 2 to happen? Or, is the more likely scenario that the show gets canceled? There are, as you would expect, a few different things to talk through here.

Let’s start off this article, though, by sharing what we know for certain — for now, there is no official renewal of The Irregulars for a season 2. Would we like for there to be more episodes down the road? Sure, but there are no guarantees. Netflix is a streaming service that has shown over time now that they have no real problem putting shows on ice. One of the big reasons for that is simply that they have so many original series that they are constantly churning out. This allows them to have options, ones that frankly many other networks or services are not afforded.

Are we still reasonably hopeful that The Irregulars season 2 will happen? Sure, and for a handful of reasons. The biggest one is that this a show that exists in some sort of Sherlock Holmes universe — he and Watson are not always the main focus, but they are there and the cliffhanger at the end of season 1 does open the door for all sorts of stories. Given the fan following that Sherlock already has, it’s reasonably to imagine that this will give this show a built-in audience almost right away. Then, it’s just about maintaining it.

Odds are, Netflix will spend at least a few weeks figuring out what they want to do with this show moving forward, and in theory, they could up to make us wait even longer than that. They don’t necessarily have to hurry things along since they have so much other programming. Also, there may not be a hurry to get another season of The Irregulars into production. There’s a case to be made for slow-playing a number of shows until there are vaccines and the world is a little safer.

Once there is more word on The Irregulars and a potential season 2, we will be sure to let you know.

