Magnum PI season 3 episode 12 spoilers: Look ahead to ‘Dark Harvest’







Next week on Magnum PI season 3 episode 12, you are going to have a chance to see an episode entitled “Dark Harvest.” (Just that name alone makes this sound like some sort of strange/super-creepy horror movies.)

So what can you expect over the course of this episode? It’s an installment about a kidnapping first and foremost … or, should we say, a dognapping. There’s a lot going on here with the latest mission Magnum and Higgins receive, and it’s hard to know exactly where it will end. You’re combining this with a pretty-personal matter for TC, as he has to find a way to prove that he didn’t do anything wrong despite an upset former customer going after him.

For a few more details now on where the story could go from here, check out the full Magnum PI season 3 episode 12 synopsis:

“Dark Harvest” – When a Marine Corps vet’s SUV is stolen with her service dog inside, Magnum and Higgins must find the car, the dog and the car thief who they believe may be an escaped kidnapping victim. Also, when TC is sued by a disgruntled customer, he asks Rick and Jin to help prove that he’s being scammed, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, April 2 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

It’s always nice to get Jin back on Magnum PI, and for that reason alone we’re more than excited for where things are going to go for him, Rick, and TC — yet, we also wonder if there is anything within this episode that will matter in a few weeks. Is there a long-term story here, or is this just meant to be something a little more standalone? We’re going to get a good answer to that in just a matter of seven days…

