The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 3 preview: Shield struggles







Next week, be prepared for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 3 — and also some new complications and questions.

So where do we begin here? Let’s start with what we have courtesy of the shield — does Sam actually have it? There are certainly questions here when it comes to what the US government is opting to do with John Walker a.k.a. the new Captain America. This is a show as much about identity as anything else — how you see yourself, and how others also interpret you. Is it easy or difficult to show yourself to be a hero? There is clearly a lot of interesting stuff to dive into here.

Before the end of the episode, maybe we will have a few more answers at least in terms of Sam and Bucky’s future — we certainly know that there are some battles ahead. The new Disney+ promo below features a lot of content jammed into a short period of time — we’re honestly shocked that we are getting as much as we are all things considered.

As for some other characters, we have to at least wonder what’s going to happen with Zemo. Think in terms of that big reveal at the end of the episode with him in some German prison. Is that really where this character is going to be for the entirety of this series? We have a hard time thinking that, and the stories ahead will be more about connecting the dots than anything else.

Because The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is a fairly short series, it goes without saying that the story is going to move quickly. You have to expect that going in since otherwise, you’re bound to set yourself up for disappointment by the end of it.

What do you want to see on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 3?

