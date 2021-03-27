The Blacklist season 8 episode 12 spoilers: Will Rakitin kill Cooper?







Next week on The Blacklist season 8 episode 12, it’s clear that Harold Cooper will be in a bad way. He’ll have Rakitin to thank for that.

At the end of tonight’s new episode, the notable hacker got instructions from the Man From the East to eliminate Harry Lennix’s character from the equation. There’s not a lot of trust that Reddington will do anything himself; heck, there’s almost a recognition that Reddington isn’t capable of doing it. If he kills Cooper, it would send off a number of ripples, especially since a number of people within the Task Force would probably assume he’s guilty of what happened.

Have you watched our full review of tonight’s The Blacklist season 8 episode? If not, be sure to watch below! After you do so, remember to subscribe to the Matt & Jess YouTube for some other news. Remember to also come back for more theories and updates!

The question we wonder is this: If Cooper was killed, would that actually stop anything? We can’t see Ressler, Aram, or Park suddenly moving away from investigating everything that is going on here.

For a few more specifics on the next story, be sure to check out the full The Blacklist season 8 episode 12 synopsis:

04/02/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Task Force’s determination to identify a Russian asset in the U.S. government puts Cooper and Reddington in increasingly treacherous positions. TV-14

What can Reddington do to reduce some of the tension around him? If we had to give him a singular piece of advice right now, it’d be to try and win Harold back over, if possible. Even if there is a lot of distrust here, these two men need each other. They are the only way in which either one of them is going to be able to achieve what they want — the challenge for Reddington will be finding a way to do that without disclosing the true nature of his mission. That’s the secret that has been under wraps from all of us.

Related – Be sure to get more news on The Blacklist

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 8 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do check that out, remember to stick around — there are some other updates ahead that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







