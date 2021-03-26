Is Megan Boone leaving The Blacklist? Where is Liz Keen now?







Is Megan Boone leaving The Blacklist? What’s going on with Liz Keen? When is she returning? These are questions we’ve heard often.

So are we going to be seeing the character return for tonight’s “Captain Kidd” episode? That’s not something that we can answer at the moment, but it’s definitely still worth thinking about.

If Liz does not appear tonight, she will have been gone ever since the self-titled “Elizabeth Keen” episode — basically, more than half the season so far! There has not been any specific reason for Boone’s absence, though signs point to it being creatively-driven as opposed to there being some sort of larger controversy. There is also some evidence out there already that you will see her again at some point relatively soon.

Do we know that Liz is a polarizing character for a lot of fans out there? Absolutely, and there is no real reason to think that will change moving forward. Yet, we do feel strongly that she is essential to the story we’ve been seeing. She’s trying to kill Reddington, and much of her motive stems from everything that has happened between them with Katarina. She’s also recruited the help of Neville Townsend. If the character were to never return, it renders much of the story as of late a little bit hollow. We need to see this showdown, just like we need to see if there is a way that Reddington can win her back.

As for whether or not that’s possible, that very-much remains to be seen…

What do you want to see from Liz on The Blacklist moving forward?

