Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Season 8 episode 11 chatter







Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? Given that there was a hiatus last week, it wouldn’t be a shock if it remained off the air for a while.

So is that really the case? Here’s the good news: No! You will have a new episode airing tonight entitled “Captain Kidd,” and you will be able to check that out starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. It’s an episode full of excitement, and it could also give you a good sense of what’s going to happen next between Reddington and Cooper.

Have you watched our video preview for The Blacklist season 8 episode 11 yet? If not, what are you waiting for? We’ve got that below! After you watch, remember to subscribe to the Matt & Jess YouTube for some other news. Remember to also come back for reviews and other updates soon.

If you haven’t seen the promos yet for this episode, one of the big selling points we’ve seen in advance is Cooper confronting Raymond about whether or not he is trading information with Russia. Much of this traces back to the drive that Liz deposited earlier this season and the clouds around N-13. All signs point to Reddington being this mythical figure, especially when you consider the conversations he’s had with the “Friend from the East” character.

But is there more to the story with N-13? That is something that we’ve suspected for a good while now.

If you do want a few more details now on this episode, we suggest that you view the full The Blacklist season 8 episode 11 synopsis. It helps to further set the stage about the central Blacklister:

03/26/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Task Force attempts to stop an abduction by searching for a “treasure man” who uses geocaching to hide illicit goods and facilitate transactions between otherwise warring criminal factions. TV-14

