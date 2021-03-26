NCIS season 18 episode 11 photo: Who is Bishop talking to?







You are going to be waiting for more than a week to see NCIS season 18 episode 11, but we have plenty of talking points in advance. This could be an exciting, dramatic episode, and one with its fair share of twists and turns.

Take, for example, the photo above — who is Ellie Bishop talking to, and what exactly could it mean?

Well, here is some of what we know for the time being. This character is U.S. Secretary of Defense Moses McClaine, and they are played by Code Black alum William Allen Young. This is a pretty high-level person for someone in Bishop’s position to be speaking with, so what are the circumstances? We wonder if it pertains to either an attempt to get Gibbs’ job back or her own role in his suspension, one where she, McGee, and Torres all lied in order to protect him.

Another possibility is that this has nothing to do with the events of this past episode, save for that Bishop may run into the Secretary while fulfilling her punishment on virus compliance duty. Vance sends the aforementioned three agents to take this gig on, and in the process they end up learning about another case — one that a separate NCIS team is working on. Overall, this episode could give you a nice window into the chain of command around the organization, plus some of the other groups that are out there working to solve crimes. You had to figure that Gibbs’ team was not the only one, right?

What do you most want to see when it comes to NCIS season 18 episode 11?

