





Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we will do our best to offer an answer here — and, of course, look more towards the future.

As of late, we’ve had a lot of bad news to hand down here. We’ve seen preemptions due to everything from the NCAA Tournament to a repeat of an Oprah Winfrey special, but you will see the show on the air tonight! That means that there’s another big case for Magnum and Higgins, and one that may not go according to plan.

Before the characters even arrive to the case tonight, though, they may have some other priorities to sift through. Take, for example, bickering with each other over a game of tennis. The sneak peek below feels in a lot of ways like classic Magnum PI, as Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks’ characters start off with a friendly volley before upping the ante and making a wager. Because the two can’t do much without it getting super-competitive, they then spend a good bit of time arguing over whether or not Magnum actually landed the ball in play. Given that their video security footage is inconclusive, the two may decide that it’s best to hire a referee for some future matches.

We know that the case in this episode will bring you some of the show’s signature action and drama, but these sort of scenes are one of the things we like the best about this show. They’re light, funny, and perfectly escapist at a time where we can all use a little bit of silliness. It’s also a nice reminder that the central dynamic between Magnum and Higgins on the show isn’t changing all that much, even if they have more experience and camaraderie under their belt. They care about each other, but one of the best ways they communicate is through bickering.

