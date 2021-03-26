The Blacklist season 8 episode 11 video: Learn more about Captain Kidd







Given that tonight’s The Blacklist season 8 episode 11 is entitled “Captain Kidd,” why not learn a little more about the guy?

In the sneak peek below, you can see some of the Captain in action here as the character (played by Noah Robbins) does his best to facilitate a deal. What we’ve learned about him through this is that he serves almost as a mediator for different parties. He arranges a drop site for supplies and works so that the buyer and seller come up with a perfect agreement. He seems to have a nice little headquarters for himself; he also seems to be quite the fan of Mello Yello.

Have you seen our video preview entering “Captain Kidd” as of yet? If not, we suggest that you watch what we have for you below! Upon doing that, be sure to also subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube and remember to keep coming back — we have other news ahead we don’t want you to miss, including a review that will be posted later tonight.

So how does Captain Kidd get roped into the larger story? That’s what we are left to wonder at the moment, but odds are he is linked to one of three potential Big Bads this season. Liz Keen is obviously the most notable one given her history on the show and her history with Reddington. However, it’d be a mistake to completely forget about the others at the same time. Townsend will do anything and everything that he can to cause damage to Reddington, and the Friend from the East is still out there.

Hopefully, we get some answers about the larger story within this episode — if nothing else, it does feel like the standalone part of the story will be entertaining.

Related – Be sure to get some more information now on The Blacklist, including some more insight on what the future could hold

What do you most want to check out on The Blacklist season 8 episode 11?

Be sure to share some of your specific thoughts and hopes now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to also come back around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC, video via HollywoodLife.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







