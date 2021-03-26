A Million Little Things season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Regina’s mystery







Want to get a sense of what’s coming on A Million Little Things season 3 episode 8? It shouldn’t come as a shock that there are mysteries ahead. Plus, heartbreak and topical drama. While we know it took the show a little time to get into the global health crisis, we’re now there; with that, it means that there are some tough stories front and center. Think in terms of discrimination against the Asian-American community and the sense of isolation that can come from not seeing some of your family and friends.

Some stories within this episode (entitled “The Price of Admission”) will be resolved within the hour; others, meanwhile, will take a little more time.

Below, check out the full A Million Little Things season 3 episode 8 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

“the price of admission” – Katherine realizes Theo is being discriminated against when one of his classmates asks him to wear a mask during Zoom school. Meanwhile, Regina finds her Vicodin is missing and suspects that Rome might’ve been the one to take them on a new episode of “A Million Little Things,” THURSDAY, APRIL 1 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

We worry already about the Regina storyline, largely because of what we’ve seen so far this season from her, Rome, and Eddie alike. Some storylines could be interlinking here in ways that nobody quite expects.

While we know that there are some hard times coming, will there be some moments where there is a further sense of hope? That’s something we’re crossing our fingers for, given that there is so much bleakness surrounding ABC’s Thursday-night lineup in general.

