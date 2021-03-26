Last Man Standing season 9 episode 14 return date: Eve returns!







Are you interested in learning the Last Man Standing season 9 episode 14 return date over at Fox, or details on what’s next? We are entering a hiatus, so it makes sense to hand down a little bit of info here.

The next new episode of the Tim Allen comedy is going to be returning on Thursday, April 8, and it’s somewhat-strange to begin with that we have a break now. The majority of this season has run straight-through without any gaps in the action; hopefully, this will be one of the only pauses between now and the series finale.

Will the next episode be worth the wait? We tend to think so, given that “The Two Nieces of Eve” features the return of Kaitlyn Dever! We’re happy to see her back on the show whenever possible, and it is nice to see her big return here moving into the final episode.

If you are interested in getting some more news on where things go from here, we suggest that you check out the full Last Man Standing season 9 episode 14 synopsis:

Eve comes home for a visit and struggles to connect with her nieces. Meanwhile, Kyle turns to Ed when he worries he isn’t dynamic enough in his preaching in the all-new “The Two Nieces of Eve” episode of LAST MAN STANDING airing Thursday, April 8 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (LMS-909) (TV-PG L)

Want to get some bonus scoop beyond what’s happening here? Well, we can go ahead and tell you that series star Amanda Fuller is directing episode 15, which is poised to air come April 15. We appreciate that this show has allowed its cast to have opportunities to flew some different creative muscles; after all, this will allow them to take on all sorts of new gigs in the future.

