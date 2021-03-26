Is Mom new tonight on CBS? Season 8 episode 12, 13 spoilers







Is Mom new tonight on CBS? If you are coming into this article pondering over that question, allow us to put your mind at ease! We’ll both answer that and then also discuss what the future holds.

For now, though, let’s kick things off by getting the bad news out of the way. For the second straight week, there is no new episode on the air … though it’s for a different reason than in the past. Previously, the series was off the air due to the NCAA Tournament, though there are technically repeats that are on the CBS schedule this time around. It’s a bummer to have a hiatus given that we’re in the all-important final season; rest assured, though, that there are more stories ahead! You will have a chance to see Mom season 8 episode 12 next week, and rest assured that there will be a new episode coming directly after the fact!

Want to get more news all about these stories? Then we suggest checking out the full synopsis for both of them below…

Season 8 episode 12, “Tiny Dancer and an Impromptu Picnic” – Bonnie goes to extreme lengths to protect someone she loves. Also, Jill struggles to make sense of a messy new relationship, on MOM, Thursday, April 1 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Steve Valentine returns as Rod.

Season 8 episode 13, “Klondike-Five and a Secret Family” – Bonnie worries about Adam when his amends to a woman from his past doesn’t go as planned. Also, Tammy pays a visit to the steakhouse she once robbed, on MOM, Thursday, April 8 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Hopefully within these episodes, there are some emotional moments that get us closer to the series finale … though we do think the writers will keep some cards close to the vest. They want to surprise you before they drop the curtain!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Mom right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Mom moving forward?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do that, stick around to get some other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







